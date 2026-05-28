Jaw-Dropping Error Exposed in Trump’s Latest Merch Drop

Donald Trump’s latest merchandising grift has been exposed for having a seriously unpatriotic design flaw.

Trump’s official website is now selling a USA 250 Anniversary cap, available in navy, red or white, for $55. The site claims the MAGA garment is “a bold expression of freedom, unity, and unmistakable American pride.”

The caps feature classic imagery including a depiction of Mount Rushmore, an American bald eagle, and the U.S. flag.

However, the flag on the front of the cap placed behind the landmarks appears to have only 48 stars, rather than 50, to represent all the States. There are six stars running vertically, and eight columns across.

An image of the 250th Anniversary cap on Trump's store. screen grab

Trump's new hat with two missing stars. screen grab

The 250 cap also has “TRUMP” printed on the rear.

The traditional flag on the side of the cap has the correct amount of stars.

The flag on the side of Trump's 250 cap has 50 stars. screen grab

The Trump Store also sells “TRUMP 2028″ and “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” caps.

The USA 250 caps were also present in a cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, placed in front of members of the Trump administration, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Trump’s trademark hand make-up to shield bruising was also visible in photos from Wednesday where the new caps were strewn over the desk.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The caps were clearly visible during the meeting, which also saw the cabinet members given a gold presidential coin. Trump was said to have signed several hats for his administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had an autographed cap in front of him, featuring Trump’s jagged signature.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio who looks thrilled with his signed Trump cap. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The flag error follows a similar mistake in promotional material released by the UFC for the Freedom 250 event to be held on the White House lawn next month to mark America’s 250th birthday and Trump’s 80th.

Eagle-eyed social media user Doug Landry noticed the flag used by the UFC in the promotions also only featured 48 stars. Landry works at 50 Thirteen, a live event production firm named for the Stars and Stripes of the U.S. flag.

“I don’t want to suggest that the fine folks staging the mixed martial arts fight on the White House lawn for the president’s birthday are not sticklers for decorum and protocol but their American flag’s got 48 stars on it,” Landry wrote on X.

The American flag with only 48 stars on UFC promotional material. screen grab

The missing stars also follow another piece of Trump merchandise with a design flaw.

The CNET unboxing video of the $500 Trump Phone revealed that the American flag etched into the phone has 11 stripes, instead of 13.

The phone, which was initially promoted as being made in the U.S, now says it was “designed with American values in mind.”

According to CNET’s Patrick Holland, the box of the Trump Phone says it was “assembled in the USA.”

“They could be being literal here, and it could be that they put the phone in the box and that the box was assembled in the USA,” Holland said.

The new cap is one of 622 new Trump-branded products released by the president’s store in the first fourteen months of his second term.

Trump’s financial records also show that in 2024, the Trump Organization store also brought in approximately $8.8 million, more than double the amount the store made in 2023—and more than 17 times the amount it made in its first full year of operation.