‘Jaws’ Star, 77, Drops Out of Fan Event After Being Hospitalized: ‘I’m in a Lot of Pain’

Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss dropped out of a fan event after being hospitalized with viral bronchitis. The 77-year-old provided an Instagram health update, via SharkCon, the expo he was supposed to speak at over the weekend. “Hello, fellow cons. I am very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with viral … viral … What is it?” Dreyfuss said from his hospital bed, prompting his wife Svetlana Erokhin to finish the diagnosis. “I’ve been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get [to SharkCon]. I’m terribly sorry because I had planned to be there and had been looking forward to it,” he added, saying he is in “a lot of pain.” SharkCon took place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in East Lake-Orient Park, Florida. It comes as Jaws, Stephen Spielberg’s iconic thriller based on Peter Benchley’s novel of the same name, turns 50 this year.