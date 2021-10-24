Rocker Jay Black of Jay and the Americans Dies of Pneumonia

CHEAT SHEET
Jay Black, the lead singer of ’60s rock band Jay and the Americans, died of complications from pneumonia at the age of 82. Black, whose real name was David Blatt, was the voice behind such hits as “This Magic Moment” and “Come a Little Bit Closer” and had a solo career after the group split up in 1973. In a Facebook post, the band said it wanted to “acknowledge the great successes we had with him both as a partner and as a lead singer. We shared both wonderful and very contentious times, and much like an ex-wife, we are so proud of the beautiful children we created. We’ll always remember The Voice.”