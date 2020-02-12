NHL Game Called Off After Jay Bouwmeester Collapses From ‘Cardiac Episode’
A National Hockey League game was called off Tuesday night after St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a “cardiac episode” and collapsed—but he’s now in a stable condition, the team’s general manager says. A disturbing video shows Bouwmeester doubled over on the bench, then falling onto the floor as his teammates shout out for medical help. CNN reports the incident happened in the first period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks. In a statement released after the game was postponed, General Manager Doug Armstrong said: “Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay.” Bouwmeester, 36, is now conscious and undergoing testing. The NHL said a decision on the date of the rematch will be made in the near future, and the Anaheim Ducks sent their “thoughts and best wishes” to the player.