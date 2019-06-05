Jay Inslee Says DNC Denied His Request for a Climate Debate

The Democratic National Committee is not interested in hosting a debate specifically dedicated to climate change, 2020 candidate Jay Inslee said Wednesday.

Following a vigorous push from the Democratic governor of Washington, the DNC ultimately informed Inslee they will not host a climate debate.

“Today, my team received a call from the Democratic National Committee letting us know that they will not host a climate debate,” Inslee said in a statement. “Further, they explained that if we participated in anyone else's climate debate, we will not be invited to future debates.”

He continued: “This is deeply disappointing. The DNC is silencing the voices of Democratic activists, many of our progressive partner organizations, and nearly half of the Democratic presidential field, who want to debate the existential crisis of our time. Democratic voters say that climate change is their top issue; the Democratic National Committee must listen to the grassroots of the party."

Inslee in April launched an effort to push the DNC to host a climate-centric debate and personally wrote to DNC chairman Tom Perez urging him to consider it. A number of 2020 presidential candidates and progressive groups had joined the call as well.

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.