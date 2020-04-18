Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee Accuses Trump of ‘Fomenting Domestic Rebellion’

Read it at CNN
Washington state’s Democratic governor Jay Inslee issued a statement Friday accusing President Donald Trump of encouraging “illegal and dangerous acts” and “fomenting domestic rebellion” for appearing to endorse people taking to the streets to protest stay-at-home orders in their states. Inslee also accused the president of “spreading lies even while his own administration says the virus is real and is deadly, and that we have a long way to go before restrictions can be lifted.” Inslee added that the president’s “irresponsible statements” undermined the work of his own coronavirus task force and could lead to deaths. Trump posted several tweets on Friday to “liberate” states, including Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.