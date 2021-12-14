Three Republican Residents of The Villages Arrested for Casting Multiple 2020 Votes
CAUGHT OUT
Three Republican residents of the hedonistic Florida retirement haven The Villages have been charged with casting multiple votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to local reports. Click Orlando identified the three as Jay Ketcik, 63, Joan Halstead, 71, and John Rider, 61. Each of them have reportedly been charged with casting more than one ballot in the election—a crime that could land them in prison for as long as five years. Ketcik allegedly voted by mail in Florida while also casting an absentee ballot in Michigan; Halstead is accused of voting in-person in Florida and as an absentee in New York; and Rider allegedly voted in Florida and an unspecified out-of-state location. Ketcik and Halstead reportedly turned themselves in to police, while Rider is said to have been arrested at a Royal Caribbean cruise-ship terminal in Port Canaveral. Click Orlando states that it’s not known who the trio voted for, but all three are reportedly registered as Republicans in Florida, and Facebook pages that seem to belong to Ketcik and Halstead show posts supporting Donald Trump.