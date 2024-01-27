CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Jay Leno Applies for Conservatorship Over Wife

    HEALTH BATTLE

    Mathew Murphy

    Senior News Editor

    Jay Leno and Mavis Leno in 2022

    Michael Tullberg

    Comedian Jay Leno has reportedly applied for a conservatorship over his wife, TMZ reports. Leno, who has been married to his wife Mavis since 1980, filed the documents Friday with sources telling TMZ that his long-time love is battling Alzheimer’s disease. It is unclear when 77-year-old Mavis Leno was diagnosed with the progressive disease. Just last year on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Leno, 73, raved about how much he loves his wife. “I said always marry your conscience,” he said. “Marry the person you wish you could be, who is kind and maybe whatever fault you have, doesn’t haven’t hose faults. That’s worked out for me, so to me, I married the perfect person.”

    Read it at TMZ