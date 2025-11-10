Jay Leno Opens Up About Wife’s ‘Tricky’ Dementia Battle

Pelosi’s Daughter Launches Run for Office Days After Mom’s Retirement Announcement
PELOSI DYNASTY
Christine Pelosi, the 59-year-old daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 85, said Monday that she is running for California state senate. The younger Pelosi’s announcement comes four days after her mom revealed that she will not run for another term in Congress in 2026. “Hi, I’m Christine Pelosi—attorney, author, advocate... wife, mom, and today, a candidate for California state senate,” her campaign video began. Her announcement put an end to speculation that she might make a bid to fill her mother’s seat. She said that if elected to represent San Francisco in the state senate, she would fight “for consumer rights, women’s rights, gun violence survivors, immigrants and our most vulnerable communities against the threat we face.” While Christine didn’t directly mention the president, she did platform herself around fighting back against Trump’s policies: “What do we do when our freedoms are under attack? We speak up. We fight back. And we organize,” she said. “Power for the people. And that’s what I want to do for you.” Before her run for office, Christine served as a San Francisco prosecutor, women’s rights attorney, Democratic Party activist and co-founded the Veterans and Military Families Council.