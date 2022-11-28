Jay Leno Reportedly Grazes Cop Car While Arriving at Comedy Club for Comeback Show
‘NO BIG DEAL’
Late night comedy star Jay Leno had a bit of a rocky entrance back into the spotlight on Sunday, reportedly grazing a cop car with his Tesla as he rolled up to the The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. Leno was caught on video assessing the vehicles’ tires, before cops determined there was no damage done, brushing off the collision as “no big deal” while chatting up Leno and his wife. The comedian’s welcome return to the limelight comes two weeks after he was caught in a gas leak explosion while working underneath one of his vintage vehicles, leaving him with second and third degree burns on the side of his face. “We got two shows tonight. Regular and extra crispy!” Leno said, addressing press outside the venue. “Never thought of myself as a roast comic! Thank you, thank you, goodnight. I got burned, I was in hospital for a few days, and now I’m back out working again. People do that every day!”