‘Multiple Injured’ in Massive Explosion at Maine Paper Mill

Multiple people were injured after a major explosion took place at a paper mill in Jay, Maine on Wednesday, local TV network WGME reported. Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said that crews from the Maine State Police and multiple fire departments were responding to the explosion. Pictures and videos on social media from the scene showed billowing smoke and extensive debris flying through the air. The Androscoggin Mill, which reportedly has about 500 employees, was previously owned by Ohio-based Verso Corp. before it was sold to paper manufacturer Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC.