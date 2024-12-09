U.S. News

Jay-Z Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old With Diddy at Post-VMAs Party

BOMBSHELL

The legendary rapper was named in a civil lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs filed in October.

Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Matt Young 

Night Editor

Diddy and Jay-Z in 2020.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A

Jay-Z, the legendary rapper whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl over two decades ago at a post-VMAs party alongside the disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The suit was one of a number brought by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of victims of Diddy, who is also facing federal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering.

“The pleading speaks for itself,” Buzbee said in a statement to the Daily Beast. “This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the suit, which was first filed in October, an unnamed woman accused Combs and now Carter of drugging and raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

News of the amended civil complaint was first reported by NBC News Sunday night.

An attorney for Carter and his publicist did not immediately return a request for comment on the suit.

Diddy has previously denied all accusations against him.

Zachary Folk

Zachary Folk

Freelance Reporter

Matt Young

Matt Young

Night Editor

MattYoung

matt.young@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
us news$25 Million UnitedHealth CEO Whines About Social Media Trashing His Industry
Emell Derra Adolphus,
Liam Archacki
politicsTrump’s Surgeon General Pick Accidentally Set Off Gun That Killed Her Father
Sean Craig
politicsTrump Vows to Deport U.S. Citizens in New Immigration Policy
Corbin Bolies
us newsCops Find New Cryptic Clue UnitedHealthcare Assassin Left As He Fled
Corbin Bolies
politicsTrump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’
Sean Craig