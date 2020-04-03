Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s Advocacy Group Donates 100,000 Masks to Prisons
The REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice reform group co-founded by several celebrities and business executives including rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z, has donated 100,000 masks to prisons and jails across the country. About half of the masks will go to New York City’s Rikers Island complex, where hundreds of inmates have been infected by the coronavirus. Others will go to facilities operated by the Tennessee Department of Corrections and the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Mississippi. “Governors and people who run jails and prisons in this country need to take the pandemic in Rikers as a warning,” Van Jones, CEO of REFORM Alliance, said in a statement. “We’re in danger of seeing prisons coast-to-coast turn into morgues. It is important to get medical supplies in, and it is equally important to get more human beings out.”