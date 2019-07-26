CHEAT SHEET
WOODSTOCK WOES
Jay-Z Pulls Out of Woodstock 50 After Reported Location Change
Rapper Jay-Z will no longer be closing Woodstock’s 50th anniversary festival, making him the second high-profile performer to pull out following the festival’s reported location change, The Associated Press reports. Original Woodstock performer John Fogerty has also dropped his name from the lineup, leading to speculation over which artists will remain for the event that’s set to take place in less than a month. Bloomberg recently reported the 50th anniversary festival would be moving locations from the original 1969 site in upstate New York to a location in Maryland. Contractual language reportedly only requires the artists to perform at the originally agreed upon site in New York, therefore allowing any artist to forgo performing at the new location. Fogerty plans on instead performing at a smaller anniversary event in Bethel, New York, unrelated to the official Woodstock 50 concert. “John Fogerty knows where he will be for the anniversary weekend of Woodstock,” his representatives said in a statement to Variety. “At only one site… at the original one—the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.”