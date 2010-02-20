Jay-Z: Obama Invites Me Over

CHEAT SHEET
So maybe Rahm doesn't have the dirtiest mouth in the White House, after all. “I’ve been invited to the White House a couple of times,” Jay-Z tells MTV. The Brooklyn-born rapper campaigned for Obama and recorded a verse on Young Jeezy’s track "My President." “Hopefully we’ll keep him in for eight years, so I’ll have time to get there.” The admiration is mutual, and the president has often mentioned his fondness for Jay’s music. “Barack loves hip-hop,” said Jay. “When I called him he was playing '[The] Blueprint' in the gym.”