    MISSTEP

    Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and NFL Under Fire for Backing Nonprofit That Said ‘All Lives Matter’

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    USA TODAY Sports

    The National Football League and Jay Z’s Roc Nation company are taking criticism for a planned donation to a Chicago nonprofit that proclaimed “All Lives Matter” on its social-media feed and posted photos of its founder cutting the dreadlocks of a black teenager. The collaboration between Roc Nation and the NFL, called Inspire Change, announced it would donate $200,000 to the Crusher’s Club, a group that runs boxing programs for kids in the city’s low-income areas. But social-media posts resurfaced by a Twitter user dubbed Resist Programming show the club using the phrase “All Lives Matter,” a term used as a criticism of the Black Lives Matter campaign against police brutality, and founder Sally Hazelgrove cutting the dreads of a black teen and saying it was a “symbolic of change and their desire for a better life.” The club has rejected criticism, saying it “welcome[s] all hairstyles from our youth.” It added its only ambition was to help the kids “improve their neighborhoods, maximize their potential and develop into the leaders of tomorrow.”

    Read it at USA Today