    FOR SALE

    Home Where Jayme Closs Was Kidnapped Is Going on the Market

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    The house where 13-year-old Jayme Closs was kidnapped is going up for sale. The home, outside Barron, Wisconsin, is also where Closs’ parents were murdered by her kidnapper, Jake Patterson. The three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath home includes an indoor sauna and sits on more than an acre of land. No price has been listed on the home. When police responded to a 911 call at the house on Oct. 15, they found Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, dead, and their daughter missing. Jayme Closs was taken and held captive for 88 days before she managed to escape. Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping, and now faces life in prison.

