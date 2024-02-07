Lauren Boebert’s Hubby Speaks Out on ‘Cruel’ Restraining Order
SAGA ROLLS ON
Jayson Boebert has broken his silence after his wife, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), was granted a temporary restraining order against him last week, telling Westword the legal action is a “cruel and unfair” way of keeping him from seeing his children. The restraining order stemmed from a trio of incidents involving Jayson and Lauren, including an instance where he allegedly entered his ex-wife’s home without permission last week, another last month where he was criminally charged after Lauren alleged that he abused their son, and another, on the first Saturday of 2024, where Lauren alleges Jayson called the cops on her for no reason after a nasty argument at a restaurant. Jayson, whose made a habit of making national headlines alongside Lauren since the couple revealed they were divorcing last year, told Westword the restraining order might be an elaborate ploy to justify Lauren’s move to a home in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, where she’s now campaigning to remain in Congress. Despite all this drama, Jayson told Westword that Lauren is still the “person closest to me,” even as their spats have led him to be “crucified by the media without the opportunity to rectify any accusations.”