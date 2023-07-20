Florida Woman Busted Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Her 3-Year-Old Son: Cops
SHOCKING
A Florida mom was arrested after she allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, according to Miami-Dade Police. Jazmin Paez, 18, was charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for an unlawful use, according to CBS News. Authorities were alerted to the case on Tuesday by a man who runs a fake hire-an-assassin site who reported Paez’s alleged request for her young child to be murdered. She provided the address of the child and his picture as part of the request, police said, adding that she wanted the hit carried out by Thursday. Investigators then posed as the hired assassin and spoke with her, at which point she allegedly agreed to pay $3,000 for the killing. She was then taken into custody at her home.