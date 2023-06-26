J.B. Pritzker Downs Jell-O Shot Tossed by Onlooker at Chicago Pride Parade

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) showed up to Chicago’s annual Pride Parade Sunday ready to party—even at one point catching a Jell-O shot tossed his way by an onlooker and downing the alcoholic gelatin dessert in one gulp. A photo provided by the governor’s press team showed Pritzker hoisting the plastic container triumphantly following the interaction, while surrounded by impressed-looking revelers. Prior to the parade, the governor hosted a VIP event with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Sen. Dick Durbin, where special attention was paid to the recent attacks on LGBTQ+ communities across the U.S. “All I have to say is more glitter, less Twitter,” M.K. Pritzker said, according to NBC Chicago.