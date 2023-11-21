J.Crew Is Offering Half Off (Almost) Everything for Black Friday

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

J.Crew’s Black Friday Event is easily one of the most highly anticipated sales of the season, and fans of the brand will be thrilled to know that the merry markdowns have already begun.

One of the benefits of shopping J.Crew’s Black Friday sale is scoring discounts on quality pieces—across all categories, from clothing to accessories to shoes—that will last you season after season. You can also shop for the whole family at J.Crew, as the label sells clothing for women, men, and kids. Plus, while shopping in-store limits your selection, shopping online allows you to browse products that are out of season, like swimwear and shorts.

The J.Crew website also makes finding what you want or need simple. If you’re the type of shopper who comes ready with a list, the e-comm site is organized into over 50 categories, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for in just a few clicks. But, if you’re shopping for holiday gifts and need a little inspiration, the brand has curious browsers covered, too: There’s a section at the top of the J.Crew website labeled “Gifts,” as well as a “What to Shop” category for specific recommendations.

As far as the brand’s discounts go, J.Crew currently has markdowns up to 50 percent off and is offering an extra 50 percent off sale items. This includes 40 percent off cashmere items, up to 50 percent off chinos and suits, and plenty of under $50 finds that rarely get marked down. Stock up on best-sellers like its flannel pajamas (a wintertime staple), all-things cashmere, and suiting separates. Below, check out some of our favorite discounted pieces we’re adding to our carts.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. Shop Here >

Cashmere Classic Fit Sweater Down From $128 The perfect goes-with-everything cashmere sweater. Buy At J.Crew $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Men’s Ludlow Wool Topcoat Down From $548 This classic topcoat will stay in your go-to winter rotation for years to come. Buy At J.Crew $ 269 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Geneva Satin Bag Down From $98 Looking for a holiday party bag? This satin handbag has you covered. Buy At J.Crew $ 50

Warwick Topcoat in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool Blend Down From $400 The ultimate winter coat that goes with everything but elevates any outfit. Buy At J.Crew $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Donegal Wool Cable-Knit Zip-Up Sweater With Italian Suede Down From $298 A classic cold-weather sweater with some retro details. Buy At J.Crew $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Millie Mary Jane heels in Satin and Leather Down From $268 J.Crew calls these cap-toe heels “the most sensible party shoe,” thanks to its easy-to-walk-in block heel and pain-free round toe. Buy At J.Crew $ 110 Free Shipping

Italian Wool Wide Leg Essential Pants Down From $228 A versatile trouser pant that looks chic in the office and during cocktail hour. Buy At J.Crew $ 140 Free Shipping

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons, Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.