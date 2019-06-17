1. SAVINGS ON SAVINGS
J.Crew Factory is Taking an Extra 50% Off Clearance Items Plus an Extra 40% Off Basically Everything Else
J.Crew Factory is full to the gills with spring and summer wardrobe staples that are all on sale. Right now, you can get an extra 50% off the entire clearance section, or an extra 40% off everything else, with the code HURRYUP. Take the Cover-up Wrap Dress, for example. Down to $23 with the extra discount, this is the perfect go-anywhere dress that you can wear over a bathing suit to the beach and then right to dinner. Or try the Stacked Heel Loafer, on sale for $50, and give your boring work shoes a bunch of sophistication. Guys can try the 9” Gramercy Lightweight Short that is the easy answer to “What do I wear today?” They’re on sale for $15 with the extra discount. If you need a shirt to pair with them that will keep you feeling and looking cool, this vintage-inspired Old Timers Surf Graphic T-shirt is $15. The clearance section is chock full with over 600 pieces, plus the items included in the promotion are aplenty. You’ll easily be able to find your new favorite summer outfit and it’ll most likely be a extra 40% or 50% off. | Shop at J.Crew Factory >
