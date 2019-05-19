The Easy Summer Slide from J.Crew Factory is the Only Shoe I Own in Multiple Colors

When my mom first lent me a pair of her Easy Summer Slide Sandals, I told her straight up that she wasn’t getting them back, partially because I had stretched them because my feet are slightly bigger than hers, but mostly because I wanted them for myself. Besides, she had two other pairs herself.

These sandals are the perfect balance of casual and fashionable because the thick straps keep your feet secure while still looking trendy. They also come in a ton of colors, of which I now have three (Black, True Tan, and Saddle) and much to my dismay, and my bank account’s, they come in trendy patterns like gingham and leopard. The sandals have a rubber sole and a teensy tiny heel, I’m talking less than half an inch, which helps keep your foot supported even though they are mostly flat.

I have worn these sandals through the streets of New York and have come out unscathed. The name isn’t just a lazy way of labeling because they are truly easy: easy to wear, easy to style, easy to own multiples of without feeling too bad about having the same shoe in your closet. Also, just a quick note on sizing: If you’re in between sizes, I would size up, as they run a little narrow but they stretch out.

