Vance, 41, Struggles to Read From Own Notes

Vice President JD Vance is starting to take after his geriatric boss.

Vance, 41, traveled to Iowa’s third congressional district on Tuesday in support of Trump-endorsed GOP Rep. Zach Nunn, where the veep let loose an embarrassing speech slip-up that invoked his 79-year-old superior.

President Donald Trump's embarrassing speech slip-ups seem to be contagious. Jim Vondruska/REUTERS

“When I see Iowa farmers who need to get that E-15 to market, what is, uhh. What is, uhh...” the vice president said during his speech at a manufacturing facility in Des Moines, stumbling before an awkwardly long pause. “Zach, you’re going to have to help me out with her name here. I lost my page here.”

Nunn has had a lot of support from the Trump administration towards his reelection efforts. Jim Vondruska/REUTERS

“OK. Alright,” Vance said, fumbling over his notes. “OK, there we go. Sarah Trone Garriott. There it is. I-I’m, I’m on the wrong page here.”

The vice president’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Sarah Trone Garriott is a Democratic state senator in Iowa. Lauren Campbell/Iowa Senate Democrats

Vance’s speech stumble was reminiscent of a similar blunder by President Donald Trump in late March, in which the near-octogenarian struggled to read from his own notes, which were written in bold black Sharpie.

While speaking about a federal judge’s decision to halt construction on his $400 billion White House ballroom, Trump turned to his notes that he said he had written earlier in the day, but had some difficulty reading off the page.

President Donald Trump reads from his comically oversized handwritten notes. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

“He said we need congressional approval. He also said—but this is positive for us—I’m allowed that, meaning we are allowed, to continue building as necessary to, let’s see..." the president said from the Oval Office desk, appearing to be stumped by the next word for a few moments.

“What is that? To...” Trump said, before figuring out the word. “Cover the safety and security of the White House and its grounds.”

Moments later, the president flubbed another one-syllable word.

Vance and Rubio are competing for Trump's blessing as his potential Republican successor in 2028. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“We have a drone-proof roof—and it talks about the president and his staff—well, we’re gonna have a lot of bulletproof glass, the White House was built a long time ago," he rambled.