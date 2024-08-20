JD Vance Accuses Top Democrat Andy Beshear of Wishing ‘Rape’ on His Family

Sen. J.D. Vance took to X to slam Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday morning, alleging that the governor wished “a member of my family would get raped.”

Vance previously called pregnancy from rape “inconvenient,” and Beshear recounted Vance’s comments during his appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“J.D. Vance calls pregnancy from rape ‘inconvenient,’ like inconvenience is traffic. Make him go through this,” said Beshear. He also spoke in reference to Democratic National Convention speaker Hadley Duvall, who was raped by her stepfather at 12-years-old and became pregnant.

“I remember finding out I was pregnant as a 7th grader and feeling completely alone in the world,” said Duvall, now an abortion rights activist, to the DNC audience on Monday.

“Someone being violated, someone being harmed and then telling them that they don’t have options after that, that fails any test of decency, humanity,” Beshear added. “It also shows they don’t have any empathy at all.”

Vance reacted on X to Beshear’s comments, writing, “Why is @AndyBeshearKY wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!? What a disgusting person.”

In the replies, many commenters focused on Vance’s previous comments, in which he told Spectrum 1 News: “It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term; it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society.”