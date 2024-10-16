A financial policy adviser for JD Vance made a series of shocking online posts detailing his affinity for “gas station heroin” and other drug concoctions — and referred to the Republican vice presidential nominee as “a Trump boot licker.”

Aaron Kofsky, who has worked in the Ohio senator’s office since May, ran a Reddit account by the name of PsychoticMammal, sharing his addiction to drugs like kratom and advising others how to sneak drugs through airport security, according to an investigation by WIRED.

The posts go back over 11 years, with reports tying the account to Vance’s adviser through data breaches, social media accounts, past posts matching up to his personal life, and more.

Kofsy ran a Reddit account by the name of PsychoticMammal that posted over the years about various drugs. X/aaronjbkofsky

PsychoticMammal also posted in a cocaine subreddit how to smuggle drugs through airport security, in which the account advised putting it into a book or in a wallet.

In one subreddit, r/ResearchChemicals, the account posted a video of Vance questioning the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on nitazenes, a synthetic opioid. The DEA described the drug as “as dangerous and deadly as fentanyl.”

“Surprising! Politician knows about nitazenes. Ohio Senator JD Vance Asks Witness About Nitzenes. Is it just me, or is this super surprisng? Like I’m just confused how this guy had heard of zenes? I can’t imagine any of his colleagues know anything about them,” read the post.

A comment then pointed out Krosky in the background, saying: “that dude on the right behind him looks high on something lol.”

The account then said: “Haha I didn’t notice that guy before. His eyes are def buggin. Maybe snorted some ole white girl beforehand? I’m sure half of congress rails lines.”

Kofsky has worked for Vance (above) in his Senate office since May. Go Nakamura/REUTERS

In a statement through Vance’s Senate office, Kofsky admitted to being behind the account and shared that he has battled addiction.

“I’ve struggled with drug use, which in my case was mostly an attempt to self medicate against the effects of epilepsy and epilepsy medication,” the statement to WIRED said.

“I deeply regret posting these comments. I’m not proud of this and I’m embarrassed it’s being publicized in this way, but I am thankful to say that part of my life is behind me,” he added.

In another post where a user said that nitazenes aren’t obscure, PsychoticMammal responded: “I just can’t believe that this Trump boot licker Vance is ahead of the curve here.”

According to the article, in another post earlier this year, the account said: “I love coke on its own, mixed with benzos, mixed with opiates (my fav tbh), and even love a line or two after smoking a few bowls. I’d even say that coke is my second favorite drug behind opiates.”

The Reddit account posted about a multitude of drugs, including cocaine, oxycodone, Ritalin and MDMA.

PsychoticMammal made posts about their addictions to certain drugs, too, like kratom and tianeptine, which the article described as “gas station heroin.”

Just three months ago, the account made a post “asking for help locating one of the compounds found in kratom in DC, Northern Virginia, or Maryland,” according to the investigation.

Many posts were deleted after WIRED reached out for comment, and his profile photo was changed on Poshmark (an account that tied him to the Reddit user) to a photo from the Star Wars movie Attack of the Clone.