Vance Delayed Biden’s Ambassador Noms Over LGBTQ+ Views and More: Report
LEAKED MEMO
A leaked memo reveals J.D. Vance used a questionnaire to ask Biden’s ambassador nominees about their views on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, LGBTQ+ rights, gender dysphoria and “gender transition care.” According to The Washington Post, Sen. Vance (R-Ohio) delayed some ambassador assignments for up to a year in the State Department as he scrutinized nominees about their support of social issues and the Biden administration’s policies. “The publics of many of our allies, and those countries we seek to build stronger relationships with, have traditional Christian, Jewish, Muslim, or Hindu moral values,” begins one of Vance’s questions. “If confirmed, how would you explain to them what the United States’ promoting ‘human rights for LGBTQ people’ would look like in their country?” The questionnaire put career diplomats in a “bind” to go on the record about their support of policies that might be different from what they believe, said Barbara Stephenson, a former ambassador to Panama who served under Republican and Democratic administrations. “Those career diplomats are required to support the policy of the administration in power, even when that means changing positions they have previously argued for or against.” Vance’s questionnaire also asked would-be ambassadors about “gender-neutral bathrooms” accommodations and raising the “Progress flag” during “regional Pride celebrations.” Last year, Vance accused Stephanie Sanders Sullivan, the former ambassador to Ghana, of being of being “woke” and promoting a “progressive social policy” on gender identity when her embassy raised a Pride flag.