J.D. Vance Awkwardly Retreats After Bizarre Attempt to Storm Harris’ Empty Plane

J.D. Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.

“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.

He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why does she refuse to answer questions.”

It’s unclear what questions Vance was referring to, as Harris has repeatedly pressed for Donald Trump to attend a September 10 debate that he already agreed to appear at when he was running against President Joe Biden.

Vance told a Philadelphia rally on Tuesday that he would “absolutely” want to debate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, if given the chance.

Roughly 40 minutes after the Ohio senator stormed over to confront his invisible opponent, the Harris campaign released a video set to a popular TikTok audio seemingly intended to make fun of him.

“Now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening, when all of the sudden I hear this agitating, grating voice,” the voiceover says, before panning from Harris and Walz in front of their plane to the Trump-Vance plane taking off.

Harris and Vance are hosting dueling campaign stops throughout this week, as he follows her across the country in a not-at-all weird way.