Vance Claims Trump Embodies Marines’ ‘Always Faithful’ Motto

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) told a Pennsylvania rally that former President Donald Trump embodies the Marines Corps’ “always faithful” motto, on Thursday, as he continues his stolen valor crusade against Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

“I honor every member of every branch of our armed forces, but the one thing that I think the Marines really do well is we have the best motto,” Vance told the crowd.

“I’m biased with Semper Fidelis, always faithful, right,” he went on.

“I want to expound upon it because I really do think that Donald Trump exemplifies that motto,” Vance added. “Because his government and under his leadership, the United States was always faithful to the veterans of this country.”

Trump famously avoided the Vietnam draft, citing bone spurs and has reportedly called dead soldiers “suckers” and “losers.”

Vance again attacked Walz in his remarks, claiming, “Tim Walz claimed to be a command sergeant major, he even had it printed on his challenge coins and he knew he never achieved that rank.”

Vance previously accused Walz of stolen valor, telling an Aug. 7 rally in Michigan that Walz “has not spent a day in a combat zone,” adding “do not pretend to be something that you’re not… I’d be ashamed if I was him and I lied about my military service like he did.”

Walz served in the Army national guard for 24 years, retiring in 2006 to run for Congress before his unit deployed to Iraq.

“I’m going to say it again as clearly as I can: I am damn proud of my service to the country,” Walz told a Los Angeles crowd on Tuesday.

Vance also awkwardly stumbled to remember the name of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post he was speaking at, calling it a “VFA” at first, until he pulled out his membership card to read the name.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but has yet to receive any at the time of publishing.

Commenters on X took issue with Vance’s comments, calling him “disgraceful.”

Former Gov. Jesse Ventura (I-MN) and Navy SEAL also took aim at Vance during an August 10 appearance on CNN, saying of Vance, “I know a lot of great Marines and Marines show respect and Vance is now showing respect, and... who does he have respect for? Donald Trump, the biggest draft dodger from the Vietnam War.”