JD Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein in Fox News Interview

JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.

“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy,” Vance said. “The American people are much smarter than that. They don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start.”

Bream, who kept a straight face as Vance spoke, did not address the remark during the interview.

The incendiary name-drop came as Vance appeared irked by fresh polling that showed Harris leading Trump both in select swing states and nationally. An ABC/Washington Post/Ipsos poll of likely voters on Sunday showed Harris leading Trump nationally by 4 points, the first poll this cycle that showed Harris leading Trump outside the margin of error.

Vance tried to quell the strong showing, claiming there were separate polls that showed Harris stagnating.

“We can't worry about polls,” Vance said, later claiming the polls were a form of media boogeymen designed “to drive down Republican turnout and to create dissension and conflict with Republican voters.”

“I'm telling you, every single person who’s watching this, the Trump campaign is in a very, very good spot,” Vance said.

Both RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight polling averages on Sunday showed Harris leading Trump, with nearly every poll from the last 10 days putting her ahead.