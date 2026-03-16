Vance Cornered on War Hate In Front of Trigger-Happy Trump

JD Vance has accused the press of trying to drive a wedge between him and his boss as the vice president was forced to defend his ever-evolving positions on U.S. involvement in foreign wars.

Standing next to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Vance was asked if he was completely on board with the war on Iran, given his past skepticism about American soldiers being drawn into conflicts such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was quizzed on his Iran stance as he stood next to Trump in the Oval Office. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Vance tried to explain that “one big difference” between now and then was that “we have a smart president, whereas in the past we’ve had dumb presidents.”

“I trust President Trump to get the job done, to do a good job for the American people, and to make sure the mistakes of the past aren’t repeated,” he said as Trump smiled wryly next to him, with the president at one point winking at someone at the back of the room as Vance spoke.

But the VP began his answer on defense, hitting back at the question by telling RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Wegmann: “I know what you’re trying to do, Phil. You’re trying to drive a wedge between members of the administration, between me and the president.

Approximately 2,000 Iranian civilians and at least 13 U.S. service members have died since the war broke out on Feb. 28. Majid Asgaripour/Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters via Reuters

“What the president has said consistently, going back to 2015—and I agreed with him—is that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon," he continued.

“We have taken this action under the president’s leadership. I think all of us, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, should pray for its success and pray for the safety of our troops. That’s the approach that I’ve taken.”

The issue is sensitive for Vance, who served in the Marines and whose political reputation was built on his opposition to foreign intervention—a position that was shaped by his brief deployment in Iraq.

Now, as the standard-bearer of MAGA’s anti-interventionist wing, he has struggled to thread the needle on a war that could become a political liability for him later on.

President Donald Trump's war with Iran is a sensitive issue for JD Vance. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In 2023, for instance, Vance wrote an op-ed praising Trump’s reluctance to start wars, describing this as “the enduring legacy of Mr. Trump’s first term.”

Last week, he embarked on a spin campaign after White House sources said the one-time isolationist had pushed for a “go big” war in Iran.

Sources close to Vance later rushed to downplay the disclosure by White House sources, insisting that he had opposed the war in private.

JD Vance was positioned in the White House Situation Room when Trump launched the strikes from his Mar-a-Lago resort with other members of his cabinet. White House/X

The prolific tweeter was also conspicuously quiet in the days following the initial strikes on Iran, prompting supporters to wonder where he was.

Vance now insists that the conflict in Iran would not lead to protracted U.S. involvement, unlike other “forever wars”.

However, it is still not clear when the war is likely to end, although Trump acknowledged on Monday that it was not likely to be this week.

The president also once again repeated plans for another potential foreign intervention—this time with Cuba—telling reporters: “I do believe I’ll be having the honor of taking Cuba.”

“I think I can do anything I want with it, [if] you want to know the truth. They are a very weakened nation,” he said.

Monday’s Oval Office event was designed to announce Vance as the new chair of an anti-fraud task force—a gig that has earned him the name of “fraud czar” among Democrats.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance chat during an event to sign an executive order creating an anti‑fraud task force headed by Vance. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The task force was created amid Republican rage over alleged fraud in Minnesota that has led to dozens of indictments, including for phony nutrition and autism care programs.

“If we found half the fraud that’s taken place in this country… we would have a much more balanced budget,” said Trump, who has previously been found liable for civil fraud and was separately convicted in a criminal court for falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal.

As for Vance’s stance on the war?