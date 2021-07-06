J.D. Vance Disowns His Anti-Trump Tweets: ‘I Regret Being Wrong’
BACK IN LINE
It seems J.D. Vance has had a change of heart about Donald Trump now that he has to rely on MAGA fans in the Ohio Republican race for a U.S. Senate seat. Last week, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski unearthed since-deleted tweets from the author, who wrote in 2016 that he found Trump “reprehensible” and that he would vote for independent Evan McMullin over Trump. Vance was quizzed about his anti-Trump comments on Fox News, and it didn’t take him long to disown them. He said: “I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy... I think he was a good president, I think he made a lot of good decisions for people, and I think he took a lot of flak.”