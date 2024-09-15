JD Vance Distances Himself From Laura Loomer Amid Backlash

JD Vance attempted to distance himself from far-right activist Laura Loomer during an appearance on NBC News’s Meet the Press Sunday.

The comments come amid growing backlash over controversial comments made by the conspiracy theorist who has recently been spotted traveling in close quarters with former President Donald Trump.

The GOP vice presidential pick, who is married to an Indian-American woman, also responded to Loomer’s racist remark attacking Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage by boasting about making a “mean chicken curry.”

Loomer was widely condemned by both Republicans and Democrats after she posted on X that, should Harris win, the White House “will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center.” Her post has since been deleted from the app.

“I don’t like those comments,” Vance told Kristen Welker on Sunday, before adding that he does not “look at the internet for every single thing to get offended by.”

He continued “I don’t think that it’s insulting for anybody to talk about their dietary preferences or what they want to do in the White House.”

The Republican vice presidential nominee then tried to shift away from Loomer’s controversy, saying “We should be focused on the policy and on the issues.”

Controversy over Loomer, who has a history of making racist remarks and spreading conspiracy theories, was thrust into renewed prominence recently after she flew with Donald Trump to Philadelphia for the presidential debate and joined him at the annual Sept. 11 memorial service commemorating victims of the terrorist attack.

With Republicans and Democrats alike criticizing the former president’s ties to the far-right talking head, Trump tried to separate himself from Loomer, taking to Truth Social to say she was not affiliated with his 2024 presidential campaign.

“She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter,” he added. “I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me.”

During his segment on NBC, Vance doubled down on his running mate’s talking points, insisting that Loomer is “not affiliated with the Trump campaign.”