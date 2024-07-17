J.D. Vance Doesn’t Like Pronoun Changes—But He’s Altered His Name Twice

Donald Trump’s newly-announced running mate has publicly bashed those who’ve changed their pronouns, despite him having legally changed his own name twice in his lifetime.

Those name changes aren’t even counting J.D. Vance’s most recent shift to being called simply “J.D.,” which is how he was announced to the country as Trump’s running mate on Monday, despite it not being his legal name.

While Vance has been keen on changing key aspects of his own personal life, including his religion, having converted to Catholicism in 2019 after growing up evangelical, the politician isn’t so willing to let others do the same.

In 2022, he commented that an increase in people changing their pronouns was merely a “fad” that was “so weird.”

“Why not just say ‘Mr.’ and ‘Ms.’? That’s what we did when America was still a real country,” he posted to X.

Vance has also been among the most anti-LGBT lawmakers in Congress since he was elected in 2022. Last year, he introduced a bill that sought to ban transition-related medical care—like puberty blockers and hormone therapy—for minors nationwide. The bill, which was never taken up by committee, also asserted that doctors who violated it would be charged with a class C felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Vance’s troubled childhood, growing up with domestic instability in Appalachia, is well-documented in his best-selling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, with his name tweaks being a reflection of his changing identity.

Vance, 39, was born in Middletown, Ohio, with the given name of James Donald Bowman, taking after his father, Donald Bowman.

Vance first changed his name after his parents divorced and he no longer wanted affiliation with his biological dad, who he wrote in his memoir was a “total stranger” to him. Around the age of six, Vance was adopted by his mom’s new husband, Bob Hamel, and changed his middle and last names to become James David Hamel.

Despite his mom divorcing Hamel a few years later, that name stuck with Vance through the remainder of his childhood, with his 2003 senior yearbook at Middletown High School—where he was, fittingly, his class’ vice president—showing as such.

Vance wrote that his idea for a second name change came when he was attending Yale Law School. There, he told his friends about his childhood and his lack of a father figure for much of it. That’s also where he met his future wife, Usha Chilukuri.

The couple married in 2014, and they both changed their last name to Vance, which was the surname of the politician’s maternal grandparents, “giving me, finally, the same name as the family to which I belonged,” he wrote in his memoir.