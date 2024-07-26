J.D. Vance Stands by ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment With Megyn Kelly

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) doubled down on his “childless cat ladies” rant during a Friday appearance on the Megyn Kelly Show.

In a clip posted by the KamalaHQ X account, Vance tells Kelly “obviously it was a sarcastic comment,” referring to his “childless cat ladies” comment, adding “people are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance, and the substance of what I said, Megyn—I’m sorry, it is true.”

The same audio does not appear anywhere in the full interview posted to Megyn Kelly’s YouTube channel. However, Kelly and Vance do reiterate many of Vance’s grievances against “anti-child” Democrats.

“Trump’s number two is coming under intense criticism for comments he made three years ago about ‘childless cat ladies,’ because this is what Americans who can’t pay their mortgages care about,” Kelly opened the show.

She also lamented about “declining birth rates” being at a “17-year low, and they continue to go in the wrong direction.”

Kelly then played clips of Vance previously iterating the same grievances. In one clip from Vance’s appearance at the Intercollegiate Studies Institute in 2021, Vance railed against Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) for “building a political movement, invested, theoretically, in the future of this country, when not a single one of them actually has any physical commitment.”

Vance told Kelly that his criticism was “not a criticism of people who don’t have children.” He added, “I explicitly said in my remarks, despite the fact that the media has lied about this, that this is not about criticizing people who for various reasons didn’t have kids. This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child.”

Vance claimed that “a lot of people on the left” will say “we can just replace American children with immigrants.”

He added, “Nothing against immigrants, obviously I’m married to the daughter of immigrants. But if your society is not having enough children to replace itself, that is a profoundly dangerous and destabilizing thing. You look across history, that’s a real problem.”

Vance did not clarify which point in history he was referring to in his comments.