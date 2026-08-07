Vance Drags Jesus Into Fat-Shaming His MAGA Ally

JD Vance has defended a fat gibe he made against a fellow Republican, dragging the son of God into the debate.

The devout Catholic joked about Fox News contributor and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen’s weight on Wednesday as part of an ongoing national conversation about the price of burritos.

The humble burrito is being used as a lightning rod for a conversation about inflation. Thiessen weighed in, earning a rebuke that many thought was unbecoming of a vice president, who has been mocked for his own chubby cheeks.

Thiessen omitted that many college students do not use meal plan options provided by their schools. @marcthiessen/X

“I’m surprised to hear Mark say this. If you’ve ever met him in person, it’s quite obvious the man has never missed a burrito,” he wrote, spelling Thiessen’s first name incorrectly.

Now, Vance, 42, has defended himself, claiming the post was not mean-spirited. Vance called into Hugh Hewitt’s Salem News Channel show on Thursday, telling the host it was just a “joke.”

“You know, it was a joke, Hugh. I think there are ways in which you’re allowed to punch back, and you’re allowed to be a little bit humorous. I’m sure it was not as charitable as I should have been, but, you know, one thing is—look, I think he’s a good Catholic,” Vance said.

@JDVance/X

He added that he “feels pretty good” about the bizarre comment. “I certainly wish him the best. I think he’s been a little unfair to me over the last couple of weeks, and so I decided to hit back with a little spice. I will say that if you read the Gospel, you know, Jesus has remarkable humility.

“He also has a remarkable way with words. And so I’m always going to fall short of that example, but I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with being a little spicy from time to time. And, you know, maybe in two years you’ll look back and say, ‘I wish I hadn’t said that,’ but right now I feel pretty good about that,” he explained.

The discussion began when right-wing commentator Matt Walsh said that high grocery prices were becoming a vulnerability for President Donald Trump. Turning Point USA personality Andrew Kolvet then provided anecdotal evidence on the affordability crisis from a college student’s observation of the price of burritos.

Thiessen, pictured on Fox News, is a top supporter of the president's agenda in Iran. Fox News

“One of our TPUSA college students gave me his take on affordability: ‘A burrito shouldn’t cost $20,’” Kolvet posted, adding a complaint about Biden-era COVID-19 policies.

In response, Thiessen appeared to defend the high burrito prices, saying college students should not be spending their money to go out for a casual meal.

“Cry me a river. The burritos in the college cafeteria are included in your meal plan,” Thiessen complained.

Vance then inserted himself in the MAGA burrito debate, launching his jab at Thiessen’s apparent eating habits.

Vance’s Catholic credentials were called into question when he publicly warred with the head of the Catholic church. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Vance talked up Thiessen’s Catholic credentials in the Salem News Channel interview, but this might land awkwardly with his congregation because of his past hiccups.

For example, when President Donald Trump branded Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Vance defended him. The convert was asked on Special Report with Bret Baier about his thoughts “as a Catholic” about Trump’s papal feud, and repeatedly called the matter not “newsworthy.” The self-described “baby Catholic” also insisted that Trump was “posting a joke” when he shared the since-deleted AI image of himself as Jesus.