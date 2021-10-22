J.D. Vance Exploits Woman’s Death to Attack Alec Baldwin, Suck Up to Trump
‘SOMEONE DIED, YOU A**HOLE’
J.D. Vance, author of Hillbilly Elegy and Republican Senate candidate currently running to replace Rob Portman, thoroughly embarrassed himself on Twitter Friday morning when he used to tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to bootlick former President Donald Trump.
“Dear @jack let Trump back on,” Vance tweeted at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “We need Alec Baldwin tweets.” The implication was that America “needs” to hear Trump’s unvarnished thoughts about his comedy nemesis accidentally killing Hutchins—and wounding director Joel Souza—on the New Mexico set of his new movie Rust less than 24 hours earlier.
Responses included The West Wing star Bradley Whitford telling Vance, “You are the inversion of the values of Jesus Christ” and actor Michael McKean replying, “Um...you’re coming across as a piece of shit. Is that what you were going for?” Or, as Vance’s potential Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) put it: “Someone died, you asshole.”
Vance, who is currently trailing former Ohio state treasurer Josh Mandel in most polls, admitted recently that while he once found Donald Trump’s behavior “reprehensible” he realized at a certain point that he needed to “suck it up” and support him if he wanted to win the GOP nomination.