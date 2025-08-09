Vance Faces Cold Reception as He Kicks Off ‘British MAGA Summer’

Vice President JD Vance has kicked off his summer vacation at a luxurious $11,000-a-week manor house in the picturesque British countryside, leaving locals none too pleased.

Located in a tiny village in the Cotswolds, in the southwest of England, one of the United Kingdom’s four constituent countries, the property sits behind a 15-foot stone wall and boasts gardens of about six acres, the Daily Mail reports.

Dating back to the 18th century, the building has been surrounded by Secret Service agents, who’ve remained tight-lipped about the vice president’s stay at the house. Locals have nevertheless said “there’s been a lot of activity at the manor these last few days” and that it’s been “hard to miss” because there’s “security absolutely everywhere.”

Vance met Friday with U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy, who's previously accused MAGA of being led by a neo-Nazi sympathizer. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The newspaper also reports that a temporary helipad has been installed in one of the adjoining fields, with a team of gardeners brought in to spruce up the place ahead of time.

Vance has been critical of the U.K., describing the island nation, which sent more than a quarter-million troops to fight U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as “some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

Vance and Lammy appeared to put their political differences aside for a spot of fishing Friday afternoon. WPA Pool/Getty Images

He also once joked it had become “the first truly Islamist country to get a nuclear weapon” after the ruling, center-left Labour Party won a landslide victory at last year’s elections.

His dreams of an idyllic summer break in the British countryside, however, might well evade him if local protest groups get their way.

“JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK as Donald Trump,” the Stop Trump Coalition protest organization, which picketed President Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland earlier last month, said of the VP’s trip, according to the Mail.

The property Vance is renting is apparently located just down the road from Diddly Squat Farm, owned by British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who's previously called the vice president a "t---." UCG/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

“We remember how Vance cut short his ski trip in Vermont because he was so enraged by the sight of a few protesters,” the group said, referring to the veep’s ski vacation in February following a much-decried Oval Office bust-up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting.”

Less than 14 percent of British adults hold a favorable view of Vance, according to the latest polls. His Friday lunch with U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy, who has previously described the MAGA administration as being led by a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath,” was picketed by demonstrators holding up a banner that read: “Fascism = Terrorism. JD Vance out!” The Canary reported.

“Hey JD Vance—seems a pity you’re in England enjoying our hospitality when you don’t like our values,” as one person posted on X.

Another user described him as an “all-American crusader who’s spent months railing against the UK and Europe as a corrupt, Islamized cesspool without redemption—only to turn around and splash out $10.8k a week on a posh Cotswolds manor.”

“Vance can f--- off … we don’t want him in the Cotswolds, we don’t want him in the UK,” a third person added. “How dare he open his chubby fat gob & criticise the UK?!”

While Vance’s visit has not so far provoked the level of public demonstrations witnessed during Trump’s trip to Scotland, there’s plenty of time left ahead of his departure on August 17.

He might also want to avoid any unexpected encounters with his neighbors in the tiny English village given that the house he’s reportedly staying at is located down the road from a farm owned by well-known British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson.