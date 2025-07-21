Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Vance Fleeing U.S. for Next Vacation After Disney Trip Chaos

UNHAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.20.25 8:52PM EDT 
J.D. Vance and Usha Vance
Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Vice President J.D. Vance is taking his next family vacation overseas, after his Disneyland outing earlier this month drew over 100 protestors. Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children are expected to explore London in mid-August, rent a cottage in the English countryside, and then travel to Scotland, according to The Telegraph, which cited sources familiar with his itinerary. The vice president is apparently hoping to avoid a repeat of his visit to the “The Happiest Place on Earth,” where demonstrators gathered outside the hotel he was believed to be staying at to protest the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration raids in California. However, Vance may find that crossing the Atlantic offers little escape from critics. Just 14 percent of the British public had a favorable view of the vice president in an Ipsos survey taken in March—putting him below even President Donald Trump, who polled at 21 percent. The poll was taken before a leaked Signal group chat revealed Vance declaring, “I hate bailing out Europe again,” in a message questioning U.S. strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, which he argued would serve European interests more than American ones.

Read it at The Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Pop Star, 49, Spotted With Netflix Host, 28, After Filing For Divorce
TOO HOT TO HANDLE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.20.25 3:56PM EDT 
Sia and reality TV star Harry Jowsey sparked relationship rumors after they were caught holding hands.
Sia and reality TV star Harry Jowsey sparked relationship rumors after they were caught holding hands. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sia has sparked rumors that she and Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey are in a relationship, just months after she filed for divorce. The pop star, 49, and Jowsey, 28, were caught holding hands while leaving the Ca Del Sole restaurant in Los Angeles Saturday. The two were smiling as they made their way through the parking lot, four months after Sia filed for divorce from her husband Dan Bernard. The Elastic Heart singer was married to Bernard for two years before splitting in March due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by People. The divorce filing also revealed that the two had welcomed a baby, Somersault Wonder Bernard, in 2024. Sia requested legal and physical custody of their child, allowing Bernard to have visitation rights. Jowsey has previously been romantically involved with his Too Hot to Handle co-star and ex-fiancée Francesca Farago from 2020 to 2021. He was also rumored to be dating his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold in 2023, as well as British influencer Madeline Argy, Love is Blind alum Jessica Vestal, and actress Lucy Hale in 2024. Jowsey will star in Netflix’s Let’s Marry Harry in 2026, which will follow him as he tries to find a wife.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Innovative Tablet Feels Just Like Writing on Paper
MAKE YOUR MARK
Scouted Staff
Published 07.17.25 2:20PM EDT 
Remarkable
Remarkable.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.

With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.

Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet
See At Remarkable

Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.

Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Bath & Body Works Candle Explosion Melted My Face: Lawsuit
HAZARD NOTICE
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Updated 07.20.25 8:08PM EDT 
Published 07.20.25 5:50PM EDT 
Renita Francois
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York

A former New York City city hall official is suing Bath & Body Works, alleging that a candle exploded in her face and caused her skin to “sizzle.” Renita Francois, 41, was leaning in to smell her “Sweater Weather” candle when a “a shockwave of fire and debris” suddenly shot “directly into her face,” according to a federal lawsuit obtained by The Daily Beast. Francois’ husband witnessed her face “catch fire, crackle, and blister as molten wax burned her skin” the lawsuit said. The incident, which occurred in January 2023 at their home in Valley Stream, New York, left Francois with second-degree burns. Francois claims her permanent scars are “not just a physical injury” but also “an assault on her self-perception, and a daily reminder of a tragedy that could have been prevented.” The mother-of-two is suing both Bath & Body Works and the three-wick candle’s manufacturer, Premier Candle Corp., seeking unspecified damages. Her lawsuit claims the incident could have been prevented because the companies had “prior knowledge” that the product “posed a serious and foreseeable risk of explosion.” Francois served as executive director for the Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety under Mayor Bill de Blasio between July 2018 and April 2022. The Daily Beast has reached out to Bath & Body Works and Premier Candle Corp for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Scuffle Breaks Out at Royal Opera House Curtain Call Over Palestine Flag
CURTAIN CALL OUT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.20.25 7:30PM EDT 
Published 07.20.25 5:00PM EDT 
An artist at the Royal Opera House unveiled a Palestinian flag onstage.
An artist at the Royal Opera House unveiled a Palestinian flag onstage. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

A scuffle broke out at the Royal Opera House after a performer tried to unveil a Palestinian flag onstage. During the final performance of the 11-day run of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Il Trovatore Saturday, a performer held up Palestinian flag in an act of protest against the war on Gaza. In videos posted online, a brief scuffle can be seen between the performer and someone backstage as they tried to snatch the flag out of the performer’s hands. The artist yanks it back and continues holding it up as the actors take their finals bows. A spokesperson for the Royal Ballet and Opera told the BBC that the protest was “completely inappropriate for a curtain call,” calling it a “spontaneous and unauthorized action by the artist.” “It was not approved by the Royal Ballet and Opera and is not in line with our commitment to political impartiality,” the spokesperson continued. This comes off the heels of multiple artists showing their support for Palestine at Glastonbury Festival in June, causing the police to launch a criminal investigation into some performers like the band Kneecap, which are based in Northern Ireland.

Read it at Sky News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing About
CHEERS
Davon Singh
Published 06.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
A bar top with three cans of Cycling Frog seltzer and a mug with a orange-colored drink.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.

Cycling Frog THC Drinks
See At Cycling Frog

Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas Ties the Knot at the Vatican
IN HOLY MATRIMONY
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.20.25 3:20PM EDT 
Published 07.20.25 3:00PM EDT 
Josh Lucas, Brianna Ruffalo
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Yellowstone star Josh Lucas said “I do” in the holiest of wedding ceremonies. Lucas, 54, tied the knot with his longtime partner, ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in the Vatican City. Ruffalo, 34, revealed the news on her Instagram with a collection of black and white photos of the two during their ceremony. “Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city,” Ruffalo captioned her post. In another post Saturday, she said that she and Lucas were “grateful to the many people who helped us get to this moment in the Catholic Church,” adding that they couldn’t have done this “without our stellar wedding planning team who coordinated with the Vatican. Thank you for making our wedding day so beautiful and easy,” she wrote. Lucas also shared photos of the two on Instagram, thanking all those “who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true.” The couple met while Lucas was filming the first season of Palm Royale in 2022 and got engaged in June 2024. Lucas was previously married to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014 and the pair share a 15-year-old son, Noah Rev.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Trump Says ‘Great Indian People’ Want NFL Team Name Changed
MNAGA, I GUESS?
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 07.20.25 3:51PM EDT 
Published 07.20.25 1:12PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Never one to miss pressing issues of the day, President Donald Trump hosed down his administration’s Jeffrey Epstein-shaped PR dumpster fire to reignite his five-year-old campaign of fury against the Washington Commanders for changing their name from the Washington Redskins. “The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team,” the president posted to Truth Social Sunday. He added, “There is a big clamoring for this” and that “our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen.” In a follow-up post, Trump threatened to “put a restriction on them” and stop the planned construction of a proposed new stadium in Washington, D.C. “MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!” he wrote. Curiously enough, there haven’t been any recent polls on the 2020 name change. The latest, conducted well before the decision was made, indicated that, in fact, more than half of Native Americans objected to the team’s former title and that even greater numbers took issue with fan antics like imitating First Nation dances. “Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them,” Trump, who has for years dubbed one of his political opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas,” nevertheless insisted. “Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘Superman’ Maintains Number One Box Office Spot as ‘Smurf’ Flops
ON TOP
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.20.25 1:00PM EDT 
'Superman' stays at the top of the box office for the second week in a row.
'Superman' stays at the top of the box office for the second week in a row. Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

Superman remains at the top of the box office for the second week in a row, beating out new releases like Smurfs and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The superhero movie reached $57.3 million at the box office during its second week, coming off of its $125 million debut last week. In total, the Warner Bros. movie has earned $236 million domestically and $406 million globally. The studio is now preparing to release spinoffs Supergirl and Clayface in 2026 and is currently working on a Wonder Woman film. Jurassic World Rebirth maintained its second place spot with $23 million at the box office, while the Sony film I Know What You Did Last Summer snagged the number three spot with a $13 million opening weekend domestically and a $24.6 million worldwide total. Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth has earned $276 million domestically and $600 million globally. The franchise’s sequel trilogy earned $1 billion globally. Paramount’s Smurfs landed the fourth place spot with an $11 million opening weekend and $25 million at the international box office, a lackluster debut for the $58 million animated musical. The $250 million F1: The Movie sits at fifth place with a $9.6 million box office weekend.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Boeing Engine Bursts Into Flames Mid-Air in Terrifying Clip
FIERY TAKEOFF
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.20.25 11:24AM EDT 
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 engine caught on fire soon after taking off from LAX.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 engine caught on fire soon after taking off from LAX. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines plane caught on fire moments after takeoff. The Atlanta-bound Boeing 767’s left engine burst into flames soon after leaving Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Friday. The pilots were forced to turn the plane around and return to LAX. “Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” a Delta spokesperson said. The flight was headed to Atlanta with 229 passengers and 9 crew members onboard. A video from the YouTube channel L.A. Flights showed the plane’s left engine catch on fire as the flight was making its ascent away from the tarmac. The plane then circled the airport for a while before touching down on the runway again, the fire no longer visible by that point. The plane was able to taxi normally at its gate, and all passengers disembarked safely. Firefighters examined the aircraft while the passengers on the flight boarded a different plane to Atlanta, Delta said. No injuries were reported, and Delta is currently investigating the incident.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Hot Summer Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 07.14.25 4:51PM EDT 
Lovehoney Black Friday in July Sex Toy Sale
Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.

Up All Night Couple's Sex Toy Kit
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Indonesian Ferry Fire Sends 280 Panicked Passengers Into Sea
SEA OF CHAOS
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 07.20.25 10:36AM EDT 
Published 07.20.25 10:30AM EDT 
KM Barcelona V ferry fire split image
Clips from the harrowing seen show an Indonesian ferry going up in flames as passengers jump overboard. Facebook/bakasangbusu14

An Indonesian ferry burst into flames on Sunday, sending 280 screaming passengers into the sea as they waited for rescue in a chaotic scene captured in video clips shared online. The vessel, a KM Barcelona VA, was traveling between Talaud Islands and Manado off the coast of Indonesia when it ignited at noon, local outlets reported. At least one person has died as rescue efforts continue, but the cause of their death is unclear. In one clip shared to Facebook, passengers in life jackets can be heard screaming and praying as black smoke engulfs the vessel. The Manado Harbormaster and Port Authority Office (KSOP) told local outlets that they have sent three ships to evacuate the passengers. “There are KM Barcelona III, KM Venecian, and KM Cantika Lestari 9F,” a Manado KSOP officer told the outlet. Local fishing boats were also spotted assisting with rescue efforts by bringing passengers aboard, Indonesian outlet KOMPASTV reported. The cause of the fire and the identity of the ferry’s operator have not been identified.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Denise Richards’ Estranged Husband Makes Cheating Accusations
NEW DETAILS
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.20.25 1:23AM EDT 
Actor Denise Richards attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Denise Richards attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Aaron Phypers is not taking things sitting down. The estranged husband of Denise Richards hit back at his wife’s abuse allegations by sharing his side of the story. In an interview with TMZ, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims the bust-up that sparked their ongoing divorce proceedings began over suspicions that Richards was having an affair. Phypers claims he found messages between his wife and another man—including swapped selfies, goodnight wishes, and surreptitious hotel hook-up plans—on Richards’ laptop. However, the couple decided to work through the issue until, Phypers claims, he confronted Richards about his missing phone. The confrontation turned physical and he later found the device smashed, something he says Richards did to destroy evidence he had taken of her alleged infidelity. Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, while Richards obtained a temporary restraining order against him this week. In court submissions, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claimed Phypers was physically abusive throughout their relationship and shared a photo of herself with a severe black eye. Phypers has denied all of Richards’ claims and, despite everything, has said that he still loves her and hopes she gets the help she needs.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now