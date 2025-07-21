Vance Fleeing U.S. for Next Vacation After Disney Trip Chaos
UNHAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH
Vice President J.D. Vance is taking his next family vacation overseas, after his Disneyland outing earlier this month drew over 100 protestors. Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children are expected to explore London in mid-August, rent a cottage in the English countryside, and then travel to Scotland, according to The Telegraph, which cited sources familiar with his itinerary. The vice president is apparently hoping to avoid a repeat of his visit to the “The Happiest Place on Earth,” where demonstrators gathered outside the hotel he was believed to be staying at to protest the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration raids in California. However, Vance may find that crossing the Atlantic offers little escape from critics. Just 14 percent of the British public had a favorable view of the vice president in an Ipsos survey taken in March—putting him below even President Donald Trump, who polled at 21 percent. The poll was taken before a leaked Signal group chat revealed Vance declaring, “I hate bailing out Europe again,” in a message questioning U.S. strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, which he argued would serve European interests more than American ones.