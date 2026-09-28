Vance Busted Fudging the Numbers in His Big Crusade

JD Vance’s claim that his White House task force uncovered $250 billion in fraud in just a few months is based on questionable accounting, a new report has revealed.

The vice president has made fighting fraud a major part of his remit since Donald Trump put him in charge of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud in March. Earlier this month, Vance, 42, boasted at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas: “We found $250 billion of fraud just since the president made me the fraud czar.”

But a New York Times analysis of the administration’s own records found some figures being used by Vance to show his task force’s successes are inflated, difficult to substantiate, or based on work that began before Trump returned to office—which one expert described as a “sleight of hand.”

The White House says the administration has “uncovered” $245.7 billion, stopped another $62.9 billion annually, and enforced $59.1 billion through measures including criminal charges, settlements and penalties. But, unlike Vance’s boast, the ledger counts activity stretching back to January 2025 rather than the March 2026 creation of his task force, the Times reports.

The administration has not released a detailed accounting that would let outsiders verify the totals, and a senior White House official told the Times that disclosing individual schemes could interfere with ongoing law enforcement investigations.

Vance loves to talk about his fight against fraud, though the amounts he claims the Trump administration has recovered have been undermined by the Times. Mark Schiefelbein/via REUTERS

The outlet also raises questions about what the administration is counting as fraud.

Around half of the $245.7 billion supposedly “uncovered” comes from the Small Business Administration. When the Times sought an explanation, an agency spokeswoman pointed to estimates originating in a 2023 assessment of pandemic-era fraud and said approximately $122 billion had been identified as potentially fraudulent.

Other supposed victories involve investigations that were well underway before Vance’s task force existed, the Times reports.

The White House has highlighted more than $340 million in schemes targeted by the Justice Department’s new National Fraud Enforcement Division during its first week. But nearly $280 million involved defendants sentenced in cases uncovered and prosecuted before either the fraud task force existed or Trump’s second term began.

The biggest example was a $250 million pandemic food-aid fraud operation in Minnesota. Federal investigators were pursuing the case in 2022, and charges were filed that September, during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz said the Trump administration would temporarily halt $259 million in Medicaid reimbursements to Minnesota. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The accounting also includes money the government has not actually recovered, the Times found. More than a third of the ledger’s $59.1 billion in “fraud enforced” is linked to $22.6 billion attributed to the Small Business Administration. Most of that represents delinquent pandemic loans sent for debt collection, which had previously been identified as potentially fraudulent during the Biden administration, rather than billions already clawed back from fraudsters.

Another $2.5 billion touted as Medicaid fraud savings consists of federal reimbursements temporarily withheld from California and Minnesota. The Department of Health and Human Services itself says those deferrals are not permanent cuts and funding can ultimately be released once eligibility documentation is provided.

Former Interior Department inspector general Mark Greenblatt told the Times that portraying the work behind older cases as having occurred during the lifespan of Vance’s task force amounted, in his view, to “a sleight of hand.” Former U.S. Comptroller General David Walker said the administration’s headline numbers remain “assertions that have not been validated by independent parties.”

The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office has estimated annual federal losses at between $233 billion and $521 billion, while experts told the Times that the Trump administration has intensified efforts to identify and combat it.