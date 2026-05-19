JD Vance Hit With Pile-On After Cringe Joke

Vice President JD Vance’s continued attempts to moonlight as a stand-up comedian prompted the internet to dunk on him once again.

While speaking at a manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, Vance, 41, tried to make the crowd laugh by telling a story about the president’s preferred dress code.

“Denny, that is a nice blazer, man,” the vice president said, addressing Missouri’s Secretary of State, Denny Hoskins. “If you—Eric knows, if you wore that blazer into the Oval Office, the President of the United States would take special note of you."

“I, I will tell you that the, the president, he will note if you’re not wearing—if you’re wearing anything other than a solid navy blue jacket," Vance continued. “And I learned this the hard way. Not just that, but, you know, he likes more conservative dress.“

Vance said that Trump was critical of anyone who didn't wear a navy blue suit to the Oval Office. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I learned this the hard way last year because it’s tradition for the vice president to welcome the Irish prime minister every St. Patrick’s Day,” he went on. “So we do this—we do this big thing at our house at the Naval Observatory, and then we do a meeting at the Oval Office. And I decided to wear my shamrock shots—socks, to welcome the Irish prime minister.

“And we’re sitting down in front of God and everybody and probably 100 TV cameras on a live press conference. And the president starts his remarks, and then he looks over, and he says, ‘What is going on with those socks?’” Vance said, causing the MAGA crowd to burst out laughing.

“So I learned the hard way. Dress conservatively around the President of the United States.”

Internet users were quick to roast the vice president over his pithy attempt at a joke.

Vance wore shamrock socks to his meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland last year. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“He didn’t learn from the ridiculous Home Alone joke that flopped in a crowd full of boomers in Maine," one X user wrote.

“He has the charm of a rattlesnake, and the same sense of humor,” wrote another.

“I got news for you J.D.,” one BlueSky user wrote. “The socks and suit aren’t the problem.”

Last week, the vice president joked about feeling like Macaulay Culkin's character in 'Home Alone' while Trump was on a trip to China. @masonisonx/X

The vice president’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Vance has continually tried and failed to use humor in his capacity as the nation’s number two.

In February, Vance was greeted by a deafening silence when he tried to joke about New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“I knew exactly what I wanted to say, but then after the president said I was so smart, and that I didn’t want to repeat our congresswoman who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich,” Vance said.