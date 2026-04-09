Vance Humiliated by Tanking His Preferred Candidate’s Odds

Vice President JD Vance’s overseas visit to prop up a right-wing candidate may have backfired.

Vance spent the first half of the week in Budapest campaigning for authoritarian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The vice president treated the right-wing leader to a MAGA-style rally to hype him up as he faces re-election on Sunday, in what is expected to be an uphill battle.

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten noted that Vance’s visit had caused prediction markets to change for Orbán, but not in the way he hoped.

Vance traveled to Europe to campaign with an authoritarian instead of staying home to deal with his boss's threat to wipe out all of Iran. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“What are the prediction markets showing? To me looks like there’s a real chance that Viktor Orbán goes down to defeat. This is the Kalshi prediction market. Look, chance Orbán is Hungary’s prime minister after the 2026 election—you go back to the beginning of the year, it was basically an even split 48 percent chance that, in fact, he would be the prime minister after the election.

“Down it goes, down it goes!” Enten declared.

“We’re looking now at just a 31 percent chance, about a one in three shot,” he noted.

Vance's visit actually made Orban's odds at winning even worse. CNN News Central/CNN

Enten said he was “looking at the numbers pre- and post-JD Vance visit,” noting that “if anything, they might have gone down slightly.”

“But there really has been no impact. JD Vance not helping out an ally of his abroad,” he noted.

The Daily Beast reached out to the vice president’s office for comment.

Vance gave Orban the MAGA royal treatment in Hungary this week. Marton Monus/REUTERS

Orbán, MAGA’s European darling, has clamped down on press freedoms in Hungary and consolidated power to the executive branch as he has dismantled many checks and balances within the country’s government.

In addition to backing from President Donald Trump and Vance, Orbán is also backed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

“I do think that he’s made some smart decisions there that we could learn from in the United States,” Vance said of Orbán in 2024.

Putin is desperately hoping Orban pulls out a win on Sunday. Alexander Nemenov/via REUTERS

In a more troubling sign for Vance at home, Enten pointed to polling showing that “58 percent of Americans believe that the Trump administration is too focused on things abroad” and believe that the administration is not focused enough on domestic affairs.

Vance's approval rating is in the gutter. CNN News Central/CNN

Enten noted that Vance, who will likely run for president in 2028, is also widely unpopular among U.S. voters.