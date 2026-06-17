Vance Humiliated With Brutal One-Star Book Reviews

JD Vance’s book isn’t exactly pulling in rave reviews.

The vice president’s 304-page memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, was released on Tuesday in a move many see as an effort to win over Americans as the 2028 presidential election looms.

But hours into launch day, it hasn’t been so far, so good. Goodreads, a website where readers can rate and review books, pounced on the vice president’s second memoir, flooding it with negative reviews.

Vance was torn apart in dozens of reviews. Screenshot/Goodreads.c/Goodreads.com

The book, which Vance, 41, said captures his “personal journey” to Catholicism after a period of atheism, currently has a one-star rating on Goodreads.

Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019 after being raised in a loosely evangelical, non-denominational tradition and later identifying as an atheist in college. But on the website, critics slammed Vance for not fully comprehending what it means to be a Christian.

Some poked fun at his tense relationship with the pope. Screenshot/Goodreads.c/Goodreads.com

“Jesus wept,” a person who identifies as Alisa wrote in her one-star review. Another person who identified as Reese wrote: “Hey JD. Maybe if you actually want to find your faith, maybe actually follow the teaching of Jesus and not Donald Trump.”

They added: “Jesus said to give to the poor. That what you do to those with less, you do to him. Yall are a disgrace and I’m ashamed being from the same state as you. You are a sheep and a kiss ass and terrible for America and the world. Meow.”

In another one-star review, a person who identifies as Jammee Drake wrote: “Why would anyone believe anything that comes from this man? He does not uphold Christian values, has lied to all Americans, does not respect his wife & his soul has been sold to the highest bidder.”

The pile on continued. Screenshot/Goodreads.c/Goodreads.com

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal also tore into Vance’s memoir for what Journal columnist Barton Swaim called “egregious sloppiness.”

Swaim said Communion reads as “part religious memoir, part campaign book.”

“Readers familiar with books by ambitious politicians will assume the author of this one has an eye on 2028,” he adds.

This isn’t the first time Vance has blundered during his book rollout. The newly minted Catholic was ridiculed in April after featuring a United Methodist church on the cover of his book about Catholicism.

The cover of JD Vance's book about Catholicism... featuring a Methodist church. HarperCollins

Still, the book tour goes on. In fact, Vance sat for interviews on Fox News and The View on Tuesday, a show he once called “propaganda” for Democrats, and is continuing his messy media blitz.