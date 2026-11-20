Vance was eager to please the president he said he “missed”—after just four days apart.

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JD Vance attempted to joke about his experience in Washington while Donald Trump was overseas, and made sure to say how much he “missed” the president.

Vance, Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a press briefing Friday afternoon summing up the Asia trip, which the president called “great and highly consequential,” even though it hasn’t appeared to result in tangible steps to address the wars in Iran and Ukraine. At one point, Trump turned the podium over to Vance, who was eager to please.

“Some people sometimes ask me what it’s like when the entire team goes on one of these big, international trips, and as the vice president, part of my duties is to stay back and hold down the fort,” he began. “I would liken it a little bit to Home Alone, uh, but with better food and more gold.”

The reaction in the room was minimal. Rubio grinned ever so slightly. No member of the press appeared to laugh.

Vance, looking at Trump, quickly added: “I missed you, sir. I missed the whole team, and we appreciate everything that you guys did while overseas.”

Vance said he "missed" Trump, who was out of the country for just a few days. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Also at the briefing were Scott Bessent, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller and Natalie Harp. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump, 80, was out of town for less than a full work week, leaving Washington on Monday morning and returning Thursday night. During the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, he called them his “friends.”

As for Vance’s reference to the 1990 comedy film, in which 8-year-old Kevin McCallister is mistakenly left behind by his family over Christmas and creatively defends his home from a pair of robbers, X users trashed him.

“He desperately needs new joke writers,” one person wrote of the 42-year-old VP.

“Jesus Christ he’s so unfunny,” another weighed in.

Someone else said his “stand-up routine” was “pitiful.”

Vance’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.