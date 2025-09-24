JD Vance Hurls Profane Insult on X After Demanding ‘Civility’

Vice President JD Vance insulted a former Obama aide-turned podcaster in a profane social media tirade Wednesday—less than a week after demanding “civility” in political life.

Vance called Pod Save America host Jon Favreau a “dips---” for replying to his post about the shooting at an ICE detention center.

Before authorities could reveal additional details, Vance had tied the violence to an “attack on law enforcement.”

“The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop,” Vance wrote on X. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”

Favreau, who co-hosts the progressive responded to Vance’s tweet to call him “unreliable” and to highlight that the gunshot victims—one dead, two wounded—were ICE detainees, not law enforcement.

Jon Favreau slammed the Vice President as "not a reliable source of information." Variety/David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

“The Vice President is not a reliable source of information,” Favreau wrote. “This is now the fifth or sixth time he’s posted a political take contradicted by facts from his own law enforcement agencies.”

Vance, a Catholic convert who has “Christian” in his X bio, was quick to return with a profanity, highlighting “ANTI-ICE” engravings which the FBI said had been found on the shooter’s bullets.

“The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used. What, precisely, did I get wrong, dips--t?”

I think the suggested context in the community note says it all, Mr. Vice President.



Not sure why it's so difficult to give people the full story: detainees were murdered by a sniper, and "anti-ICE" was found on a bullet.



This seems to happen quite a bit with you:



1) "It is… https://t.co/chJ2ZpWBG8 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 24, 2025

Authorities have yet to reveal an official motive for the shooting and investigation is still ongoing as of reporting. In response to Vance’s explicit tweet, the podcaster shot back with a lengthy response countering Vance’s previous statements.

“Not sure why it’s so difficult to give people the full story: detainees were murdered by a sniper, and ‘anti-ICE’ was found on a bullet,“ Favreau began.

The podcaster continued to debunk four previous statements made by Vance.

“This seems to happen quite a bit with you: 1) ‘It is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far-Left.’ Not a statistical fact, not even what the single online poll you cited says.”

“2) You threatened George Soros’ Open Society Foundation based on a lie that they funded a Nation article you didn’t like. They did no such thing.”

JD Vance called former Obama aide Jon Favreau "dips--t" during a heated exchange. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“3) You got another community note after accusing the Wall Street Journal of fabricating the existence of Trump’s birthday note to Epstein...because Congress obtained the letter.”

“4) You accused me of not reading a court document that you cited as proof that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a ‘convicted MS-13 gang member.’ He is not, the document didn’t say that, and your tweet ended up as evidence in a trial the government lost.”

“I could go on, but you get the point,” Favreau concluded. “Have a blessed day.”

The shooter was identified by authorities as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, a white non-transgender U.S. citizen. He died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound after firing “indiscriminately” from a rooftop opposite the ICE facility. According to public records, Jahn was a registered independent with a criminal record.