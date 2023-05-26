J.D. Vance Hyperventilates Over Target’s Pride Products
SETTLE DOWN
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is joining the legions of chronically online conservatives dogpiling on Target—and he says that the retail chain has lost him as a customer. To recap, right-wing commentators collectively lost their minds over Target’s line of Pride merchandise, with right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk even accusing the company’s CEO of being a “pervert groomer.” A hyperbolic Vance claimed the retailer had “decided to wage war”...by offering a line of clothing for customers to voluntarily purchase. “Target could have decided to stay out of the culture wars, instead it decided to wage war on a large share of its customer base,” he fumed, quoting another tweet showing a drop in Target stock. “I no longer shop at Target, and it seems many families are doing the same.” Whether Vance ever actually shopped at Target, or whether his decision will have any impact on the $64 billion company, is unclear. Target said earlier this week it had pulled some products due to threats to staff members’ safety.