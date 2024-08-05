Vance Is Fixin’ to Follow Harris All Over the Place

JD Vance is trailing Vice President Kamala Harris this week—literally.

On Tuesday, the Ohio senator is set to troll Harris with a press conference in Philadelphia, just hours before she and her still-unannounced VP pick make their first joint appearance in the City of Brotherly Love.

The South Philadelphia arena where Vance is scheduled to speak regularly hosts fights and wrestling events, a perfect fit as Vance and the Trump campaign work to court young men with an interest in combat sports.

Vance’s Tuesday stop is just the start of a three-day, four-state tour, Politico previously reported. Next up: visits to Detroit, Michigan, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, plus an additional stop in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. Those trips will bracket Harris and her running mate’s rallies in each of those cities.

Vance needled Harris on Monday for not being more accessible to reporters herself.

“This moment could set off a real economic calamity around the globe,” he wrote on X. “It requires steady leadership—the kind President Trump delivered for four years. Kamala Harris is too afraid to answer media questions and cannot lead us in these troubled times.”

Vance’s planned appearances are press availabilities, not rallies. That allows Vance to keep playing his role as attack dog, slamming Harris while Donald Trump busies himself with other things, like endearing himself again to deep-pocketed Wall Street titans. Trump and Vance are scheduled to appear together again on Friday night at a rally in Bozeman, Montana—a rare event in a state that may be competitive at the Senate level.

The campaign releases announcing Vance’s press conferences attacked Democrats over high prices, Monday’s stock market downturn, crime, and illegal immigration.

“Hard-working Americans are suffering because of the Harris-Biden Administration’s woke and dangerously liberal policies,” one read. “Prices are excruciatingly high, cost of living has soared, crime has skyrocketed, and illegal immigrants are pouring into our country. The stock market is crashing because of weak and failed Kamala Harris’ policies and the world is on the brink of WW3.”