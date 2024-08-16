JD Vance Is the New Sarah Palin

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Sarah Palin may soon be losing her title as the worst VP pick of modern times.

With the emergence of JD Vance as Donald Trump’s 2024 vice presidential pick, the Ohio senator looks set to take the mantle from the former Alaska governor.

In fact, the pair share a number of surprising similarities. Both, for example, were popular at the beginning of their campaigns. Palin was even described as energizing to the Republican base on her debut, before her ultimate decline.

Vance is seeing the same trajectory, Chief Creative and Content Officer of the Daily Beast Joanna Coles tells The New Abnormal on this week’s podcast.

“Where to begin with JD Vance, the Sarah Palin of this campaign,” Coles says, before listing a number of Vance’s gaffes that have led to his own decline; with recent polling showing that he’s officially more unpopular than Palin ever was.

“He’s a strange character for them to have selected and I think he’s going to cost them with white men actually.” Coles adds: “What was he doing for the last four years? He appears to have done nothing but do odd fringe podcasts, which are now coming back to haunt the Republican party.”

Plus! Anat Shenker-Osorio, host of Words To Win By, a podcast about progressive wins, joins the program to talk about how democratic messaging has changed ever since the announcement of the Harris-Walz ticket.

