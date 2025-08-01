JD Vance is the latest GOP bigwig who has his eyes on Sydney Sweeney’s body.

The vice president appeared on the conservative “Ruthless” podcast on Friday morning and mocked people who were triggered by the 27-year-old actress’ recent American Eagle jeans commercial.

“My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” he said. “That appears to be their actual strategy. I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems though, which is that you have a normal all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad. They’re trying to sell jeans to kids in America and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?”

Vance’s comments come a day after Senator Ted Cruz shared a racy picture of Sweeney on X and said that the “crazy Left has come out against beautiful women.”

So you like the blondes, Ted? pic.twitter.com/6h9lnxP9Bg — Matthew T. Galati (@MGImmigration) July 29, 2025

That post led online commentators to immediately resurface allegations that Cruz’s official X account liked an explicit porn video in 2017—allegations that Cruz’s team shut down without much explanation.

On the Friday podcast, Vance said it was “crazy” to criticize the ad campaign.

“I actually thought that one of the lessons [Democrats] might take is we’re going to be less crazy. And the lesson they’ve apparently taken is we’re going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful,” he said,.

Vance, who seems to be one of those people, was referring to some liberals’ claims that the American Eagle ad has racial overtones. The ad revolved around a pun comparing “jeans” and ”genes.”

Sweeney, for her part, has not commented on the culture war battle that has erupted over the commercial.

The Euphoria and White Lotus actress has become a ubiquitous presence in beauty and lifestyle brands in recent months—even hawking a soap which includes her actual bathwater.