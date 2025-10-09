Vance Leads MAGA Meltdown Over Dems’ Shutdown Victory Lap

The MAGAverse has erupted after Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer relished the fact that Democrats are not taking the brunt of the blame for the government shutdown.

Vice President JD Vance said that the New York senator’s victory lap was “vile,” while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called his brief statement “disgusting and revealing.”

The remark that set off the outrage came from an interview with Punchbowl News, in which Schumer said “every day gets better for us” during the shutdown.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer’s remark that Democrats are benefitting from the government shutdown has become an attack line from Republicans. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

As far as polling goes, he is not wrong. A YouGov survey conducted between Saturday and Monday found that 41 percent of Americans blame President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for the shutdown, compared to 30 percent for Democrats.

While each side has tried to pin the shutdown on the other, it has been everyday Americans who have suffered the most from the budget stalemate. TSA agents and air traffic controllers are among those working without pay, resulting in a surge of callouts that have caused lengthy security lines and, in Nashville’s case, a temporary grounding of flights at its international airport.

Schumer, 74, has now given Republicans new fodder to try to spin the shutdown as a Democrat-caused issue.

Yesterday, Chuck Schumer—the engineer of the painful shutdown—told Punchbowl the following. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/XZqH6NPEDA — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 9, 2025

“Schumer gets paid during a shutdown, but our military is about to miss a paycheck,” wrote Republican Sen. Rick Scott on Thursday morning. “While our troops are worried about not being able to provide for their families, Democrats are celebrating the pain they’re causing with this reckless Schumer Shutdown.”

Leavitt, 28, had a similar reaction.

“While federal workers stress over missed paychecks, military families turn to food pantries, and airports around the country face delays—Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are bragging that ‘every day gets better’ for them,” she said. “Democrats are gleeful about inflicting pain on the American people.”

Chuck Schumer is admitting the Democrat Shutdown—where they are hurting everyday Americans— is a positive thing.



Every Democrat should be asked if they agree with Schumer.



Vile. Craven. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/OgPuXYTXYA — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 9, 2025

Vance, 41, posted, “Better for Schumer. Worse for Americans. What a vile sentiment from an alleged leader in our country.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chuck Schumer is celebrating this shutdown while Americans struggle.



Sick. pic.twitter.com/K096V9wyI0 — GOP (@GOP) October 9, 2025

Republicans appear to have taken more blame for the shutdown because they control the federal trifecta, holding the White House and majorities in the House and Senate.

Schumer told Punchbowl that the shutdown will continue to reflect more negatively on Republicans the longer it pushes on.

“Every time they try something, it doesn’t quite work,” he said. “Even the threat of shutting things—‘We’re gonna close this, we’re gonna close that.’ It’s [reflecting] at least as negative on them as it is on us. I think more so on them.”

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, of Oklahoma, countered that neither Republicans nor Democrats are coming out ahead as a result of the budget impasse.